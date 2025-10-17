Gerard “Doug” Scherle, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Doug was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 19, 1952, to Thomas and Emma (Schwenk) Scherle. He married Pamela Sue Kiefer on October 20, 1973, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Doug was a 1970 graduate of Jasper High School.

Doug began his career at Jasper Plant Foods and later joined Cave Quarries, where he remained employed until his retirement in 2024. When he wasn’t working, he dedicated his time to farming, which he greatly enjoyed throughout his life.

Doug was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, Ireland Lions Club, Ireland K of C, Ireland Sportsman’s Club, and Patoka Valley Feed and Grain.

Doug enjoyed farming, was a lifelong IU basketball fan, and a devoted supporter of Bobby Knight. He cherished time spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. A devoted Catholic, Doug lived his faith quietly but firmly. He was quick-witted and known for his dry sense of humor, often catching people off guard with a one-liner or clever remark. He loved tinkering with farm equipment and could fix just about anything that broke. After retiring in 2024, Doug spent much of his time at the farm shop, sipping Diet Mountain Dew while sitting in his black office chair and solving the world’s problems with family, neighbors, and anyone who stopped by.

Surviving are his wife, Pamela (Kiefer) Scherle of Jasper, IN; two children, Melissa (Casey) Scherle Collins of Indianapolis, IN, and Brandon (Courtney) Scherle of Jasper, IN; two grandchildren, Dawson Scherle and Levi Scherle; and four paw grandchildren, Mac Scherle Collins, Maggie Scherle Collins, Boone Scherle, and Chipper Scherle.

Doug is also survived by four siblings: Duane (Patty) Scherle; Tom “Tommy” (Jackie) Scherle; Deborah “Debbie” (Thomas) Nordhoff; and Germaine (Jerry) Schuck.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Thomas and Emma Scherle; his in-laws, Jerome and Imelda P. Kiefer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerard “Doug” Scherle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday. The Ireland K of C will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.