Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is inviting parents, caregivers, and expectant families to complete a brief Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Survey to help shape local education and resources that keep babies safer during sleep. Participants who submit the survey by Friday, October 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET will be entered to win a Costco Pack ’n Play (approximate value $50). The winner will be announced on the DCH Facebook page the week of November 2. The prize must be picked up at the hospital by Friday, November 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R6X5ZTF

Why Safe Sleep matters

Sleep-related infant deaths remain a serious, preventable problem in the United States. Evidence-based practices—placing baby on the back for every sleep, using a firm, flat, level surfacewith a fitted sheet only, and keeping the sleep space clear of pillows, blankets, bumper pads, and toys—significantly reduce risk. Room-sharing (without bed-sharing), avoiding couches and armchairs for sleep, dressing baby appropriately to prevent overheating, and considering a pacifier and routine immunizations are also associated with safer sleep.

“Safe sleep is about simple, repeatable habits that families can actually do at home,” said Maci Briggeman, RN, Perinatal Navigator at DCH. “Back to sleep, firm and flat, and a clear crib—those three steps save lives. Our goal is to remove confusion and make safe sleep feel doable for every family in our community.”

What DCH’s Safe Sleep Program provides

DCH is recognized as a Silver-Level Safe Sleep Hospital, reflecting our commitment to modeling best practices at the bedside and educating families before discharge and in the community. Through our Safe Sleep Program and Perinatal Pathways, DCH offers:

Consistent, evidence-based education for parents and caregivers (what to do and why it matters).

Bedside modeling of safe sleep in the hospital and clear take-home instructions.

Parent-friendly tools and demonstrations, including guidance on wearable blankets/sleep sacks and when to stop swaddling.

Navigation and referrals through Perinatal Pathways for families who need extra support, including help accessing resources.

Community outreach and staff training so messages are consistent at home, at discharge, and across partner organizations.

“Families tell us they want straight answers and real-life tips—especially when they’re tired,” Briggeman added. “This survey helps us findgaps in knowledge, barriers at home—like access to a safe sleep space or a wearable blanket—and the best ways to deliver support, whether that’s quick videos, in-person demos, or printed checklists.”

Why DCH is conducting this survey

The Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Survey will help DCH:

Identify what local families already know and where misconceptions persist (e.g., side-sleep, soft bedding, inclined devices).

Understand current practices (e.g., where baby sleeps, how often back-sleeping is used).

Learn which resources would help most (e.g., demonstrations, videos, printed guides, access to sleep sacks).

Direct Perinatal Pathways outreach to families who request follow-up support.

Survey responses are confidential and will be used to tailor education, outreach, and resources delivered by DCH’s Safe Sleep Program and Perinatal Pathways.

How to participate

Take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R6X5ZTF (2–3 minutes)

Deadline: Friday, October 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Prize: One (1) Costco Pack 'n Play (approximate value $50)

Winner announced: Week of November 2 on DCH Facebook

Prize pickup: By Friday, November 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET at DCH (photo ID required)

Questions or safe sleep support?

Maci Briggeman, RN, Perinatal Navigator

(812) 254-2760, ext. 1333 or (812) 698-6042 (WhatsApp/text welcome)

Learn more:

Perinatal Pathways: https://www.dchosp.org/our-services/womens-health-center/perinatal-pathways/

Safe Sleep Program: https://www.dchosp.org/~/our-services/womens-health-center/perinatal-pathways/safe-sleep-program/

Perinatal Pathways is made possible in part by support from United Way of Daviess County.