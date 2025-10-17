Latest News

On Friday morning, October 17th, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign on State Road 64 in Marengo. Officers made contact with the driver Paul Gullett. During the interaction, officers recognized indicators of criminal activity. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana were located. Gullett also showed visible signs of impairment. Gullett was arrested and transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Gullett was then transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Paul E. Gullett, 61, Georgetown, IN.

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy & Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

