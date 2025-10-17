Owning a log cabin has year-round appeal for many, from fishing and swimming in the summer and cozy hideaways in the winter, to perfect sightseeing spots in the fall and spring.

To find out which parts of the country are the most sought-after locations to own a cabin, Texas Real Estate Source surveyed 3,003 respondents.

Coming in at #77, Patoka Lake was chosen by participants for its surrounding hardwood forests that glow red and gold in the fall, making it a draw for both sight seers and anglers. The cabins commonly spotted around the shoreline were also cited as one of the more budget-friendly ways to own a cabin in Indiana, with Orange and Crawford County home values averaging around the low-$200Ks.

The locations making the list’s top 10 are as follows:

#1: Estes Park, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Colorado

#2: Pagosa Springs, San Juan Mountains, Colorado

#3: Lake Arrowhead, San Bernardino Mountains, California

#4: Chattanooga & Lookout Mountain, Tennessee

#5: Tupper Lake, Adirondacks, New York

#6: Mariposa County (Yosemite Gateway), California

#7: Great Smoky Mountains, Sevier County, Tennessee

#8: Shasta County (Mount Shasta & Shingletown), California

#9: Ozark National Forest, Newton & Johnson Counties, Arkansas

#10:⁠ ⁠Fairbanks & Chena River Valley, Alaska

To read the full list by Texas Real Estate Source, visit: texasrealestatesource.com/blog/dream-cabin-locations.