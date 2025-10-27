The holiday spirit is coming early to Jasper as the annual “Letters to Santa” events return to the historic Alexander Schoolhouse on Saturdays, November 15 and 22, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Children can stop by to write their letters to Santa, enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa, and create holiday crafts to take home. Each participant will also receive a pre-addressed envelope to Santa Claus, Indiana—where every letter mailed receives a reply straight from Santa’s Workshop.

The Alexander Schoolhouse is located behind the Jasper Public Library at 401 E. 4th Street. Admission is free. For more details, contact the Jasper Park and Recreation Department at 812-482-5959.