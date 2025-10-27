Building Community 2025 will host the seventh event in its Teach-Ins 2025 series, A Look at Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET at St. Benedict’s Brew Works / Monastery Event Hall, 860 E. Tenth St., Ferdinand.

The evening will feature stories and discussions led by members of the Building Community 2025 committee about experiences with Medicare, Medicaid, and the benefits of the Affordable Care Act, as well as upcoming changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Andrea Schnaus will lead a sound bath meditation from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Teach-Ins 2025 series encourages inclusive, non-partisan dialogue on social and political issues, inspired by the participatory format of 1960s teach-ins. Previous events have drawn 45 to 60 attendees, providing space for face-to-face conversation, listening, and learning.

The next Teach-In, Finding Peace in Troubled Times, is scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, with music starting at 6 p.m. ET.

For more information, contact Leann Burke at 219-405-3933 or Patty Ruhe at 812-639-7615.