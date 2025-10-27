The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual luncheon and member celebration on Wednesday November 12, at Venue 1408 (1408 N Main St, Huntingburg) from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. eastern time. The event will celebrate the past and current year’s achievements and those of its members, while also recognizing some of the county’s exceptional leaders and businesses during its annual award ceremony.

Dave Fischer, a Dubois County native, entrepreneur, and founder of Fischer Farms, will serve as the event’s featured speaker.

Individual general admission tickets for the luncheon are $40 for 2025 Chamber members, or $300 for a table of eight. Tickets for non-members are $50 each. Lunch will be catered by Sanders Catering.

To purchase tickets or tables online, visit

👉 https://2025DuboisCountyStateofChamber.eventbrite.com

To RSVP and pay at the door, or to request an invoice, please email duboiscountychamberofcommerce@gmail.com or call 812-827-4095.

The deadline to purchase tickets or RSVP is Monday, November 3, by the end of business.

Annual Chamber Awards

Three county-wide awards will be presented during the event. The nominees in each category are:

Young Professional of the Year

Lauren Mundy- Seufert Construction

Austin Welp- Vincennes University Jasper

Steffi Smucker- German American Bank

Businessperson of the Year

Mike Ackerman- Ackerman Oil

Kyle Lueken- Jasper Innovative Solutions/ JET

Kathy Tretter- Ferdinand News

Business of the Year

Uebelhor and Sons

The Next Chapter

Mann Enterprises

About the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community of Dubois County with a unified voice and serves business of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for its members. For more information or to become a Dubois County Chamber of Commerce member, visit www.duboiscountychamber.com.