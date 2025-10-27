Gary Duane Cooper, age 68, of Birdseye, passed away October 25, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born on April 15, 1957, in Huntingburg to Obie and Delores (Hoffman) Cooper. Gary was a 1975 graduate of Forest Park High School and married Margie Ellen Smith. He was currently employed by the City of Huntingburg working for the street department. He was a member of Anderson Valley Christian Church and the International Laborer’s Union of North America #561. He was an avid outdoorsman; farming, riding motorcycles and horseback riding. He was an IU Basketball fan, enjoyed playing cards and cherished spending time with his family and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Randy Cooper; and a sister, Jolene Parrow.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Margie Cooper of Birdseye; three children, Nate (Tammy) Hawkins of Jasper, Alison (Danny) Cooper Caldwell of Greenwood, Indiana, Aaron (Alexianna) Cooper of Birdseye; his twin brother, Jerry Cooper of Birdseye; five grandchildren, Aleigha, Kinley, Olivia, Grace, Paige; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Gary Cooper will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. EDT. Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Birdseye Cemetery. Pastor Albert Madden will officiate the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Birdseye Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com