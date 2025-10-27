Kimball International has announced its Havei recliner series was honored at this year’s Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (HCD) in the Patient Seating category with a Gold Nightingale Award.

Presented by Healthcare Design magazine in partnership with HCD, the Nightingale Awards recognize contributions to the healthcare built environment through product design and innovation that contribute to healing.

Products are judged through an on-site evaluation, as well as an online entry process from a qualified panel of healthcare interior designers, architects, and facilities executives. The jury makes selections based on the product’s contribution to a healing environment, functionality, quality and durability, aesthetics and style, pricing, and innovation.



Informed by site visits, caregiver interviews, and patient interactions, Havei reimagines the recliner as more than a clinical tool. Designed by Qdesign, it offers a diverse portfolio of solutions for patient and caregiver comfort, efficiency, and well-being. The collection includes a patient recliner, 3-position recliner, and glider.

With features like a 90° back angle to create an upright sitting position, infinite recline, dual-sided back release handles, and heated back and seat, Havei supports patient comfort and convenience. Options like dual-sided transfer arms, Trendelenburg feature, and central locking casters are integrated for caregiver efficiency and productivity. Facilities and families will benefit from durability focused features like arm cap options, moisture barrier, integrated push bar, and exceptional weight ratings.

Not only is Havei ideal for health environments, its functionality, durability, and comfort provide a solution for corporate wellness areas and respite spaces.

To learn more about the Havei series and their creation, visit kimballinternational.com/product/havei.html.