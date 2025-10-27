From left, Timothy Khuishing, Samuel Hansen, Archbishop Charles Thompson, and Khaing Thu, pose for a portrait on the Archabbey Church steps after the deacon ordination at Saint Meinrad on Saturday, October 25.

Three seminarians recently received the order of deacon on October 25th, 2025, from the Most Rev. Charles Thompson, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN, at the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church.

The newly ordained deacons are Samuel Hansen, Timothy Tam Khuishing, and Khaing Myae Thu for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and all are students at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Others in their class will be or have been ordained deacons in their respective dioceses.

In the Catholic faith, a deacon can preach, baptize, witness marriages, offer Communion to the sick and aged, and perform other ministerial duties. The newly ordained deacons are transitional deacons, meaning they are preparing for ordination to the priesthood. Many Catholic dioceses also have permanent deacons, who carry out the same role, but are not studying for the priesthood.