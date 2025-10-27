From left to right: Corie Eckerle (Strassenfest Chairperson), Gary Schnell (VU Jasper Foundation Board Member), Austin Welp (Assistant Director of Special Projects/VUJ Advancement and Strassenfest Half Pot Chairperson), Adam Watkins (Assistant Vice President and Dean), and Kim Lottes (VU Jasper Foundation Board Member)

The Vincennes University Jasper Foundation received nearly $46,000 from the Jasper Strassenfest Committee on October 2, 2025, to provide high school graduates with access to quality higher education through their Scholastic Excellence Award.

This one-year, full-tuition scholarship is designed to support Indiana high school graduates from Dubois, Crawford, Orange, Perry, Harrison, Martin, and Spencer counties who choose to attend VU Jasper. Along with full tuition coverage, the award also provides a $500 book stipend each semester and a new laptop computer.

The $45,548.62 in proceeds donated from the 2025 Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot was allocated to the Vincennes University Jasper Foundation to support and help students begin their college education at VU Jasper without the burden of out-of-pocket costs or student loans. From this year’s contribution, the Foundation will already be able to offer 8 to 10 local students this award.

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee also announced that the remaining funds will be used to support participating nonprofit organizations in times of emergency and to build a strong financial foundation for the continued growth of Strassenfest and the Jasper community.

As part of the Half Pot event, the lucky winning ticket, held by a married couple from Jasper, secured a prize of just over $77,000.