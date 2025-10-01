Generations, Area 13 Agency on Aging, together with the American Society on Aging (ASA), will observe Ageism Awareness Day on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Modeled after the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons, the observance aims to shed light on the existence and harms of ageism in society while encouraging a fuller understanding of aging.

This year’s theme highlights the richness and wide-ranging experiences of aging, working to counter the myth that chronological age defines who we are. According to the World Health Organization, ageism is one of the most widespread and socially accepted forms of prejudice, reflected in stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination based on age. It affects individuals at every stage of life whenever assumptions are made simply because of age.

Ageism can be seen in many aspects of daily life, including workplaces, health systems, entertainment, advertising, and media portrayals. Common myths persist, such as the belief that aging is the same for everyone, that older adults cannot learn new things, or that generational differences are too vast to bridge. Research, however, shows the opposite. Older adults remain active learners and contributors, aging experiences vary widely, and different generations share far more in common than stereotypes suggest. Negative self-perceptions of aging have even been shown to decrease quality of life and shorten lifespan by several years.

Generations continues to focus on addressing ageism while serving older adults, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers across its six-county service area of Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike. Recently, Generations Executive Director Laura Holscher and Director of Operations Stacey Kahre earned professional certification on Aging and Culture through the American Society on Aging and the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.

For more information on ageism and how to take action, visit the American Society on Aging’s Ageism Awareness Day webpage at asaging.org/ageism-awareness. To learn more about Generations and its services, visit GenerationsNetwork.org.