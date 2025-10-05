The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their October 2025 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, October 11th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month’s sale will feature a wide variety of items to purchase, including Halloween books and DVDs for all ages, a plethora of graphic novels, cookbooks, and puzzles, several banned books, a new rotation of fiction and non-fiction selections, and more.

Just in time for cooler weather a table of puzzles will be on sale priced at $.50 for one or three for $1. There will also be a drawing for a brand new puzzle and a puzzle mat in addition to the two $5 coupons that are given away monthly.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks, $.50 for paperbacks, $1 for DVDs and audiobooks, and children’s books are variously priced. The friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, October 10th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear on the page.