Paul Edward Lueken, age 68, of Birdseye, Indiana passed away on October 1, 2025.

He was born on May 21, 1957, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Wilfred and Rosalie (Elmer) Lueken. On September 29, 1979, he married Geriann Jerger at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Paul graduated from Forest Park High School in 1975 and was a lifelong dairy farmer, building a business with hard work and vision. He loved the land, his work, and the people he shared it with, including lifelong coworker Frank Atkins. After retirement he enjoyed returning to help with harvest on the farm.

Paul retired as soon as he was able and traveled across America in an RV for four years. He and Geriann made two long trips to Europe where he enjoyed wandering until lost and then trying to find his way back. When he became ill, they bought a home in The Villages in Florida where he continued to walk, swim, and bicycle every day.

Paul’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Geriann Lueken of The Villages, Florida; three children, Roger (Colleen) Lueken of Arlington, Virginia, Alex (Abby) Lueken of Birdseye, Indiana, and Laura Lueken of Washington, D.C. and by four grandchildren, Paul, Zoe, Henry, and Jack.

Paul is also survived by five siblings, Mary Jo (John) Theising of Dewey, Arizona, Janice (Bernie) Kemker of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Ruth Goldman of Jasper, Indiana, Dennis (Jackie) Lueken of Birdseye, Indiana, and Kenny (Carol) Lueken of Hatfield, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law, Darryl Jerger and Reiss Goldman.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on November 15th at the Birdseye Conservation Club from 11 am to 5 pm EST. His ashes will be spread in the Spring in an intimate gathering.

In lieu of gifts, please make charitable contributions to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or your local fire department.

Rainey Funeral Home of Dale has been entrusted with handling funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com