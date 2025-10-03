Latest News

Kurt Gutgsell hears from Head Coach of IU Basketball, Darian DeVries, about Fall training sessions with Freshman standout and Santa Claus, Indiana native, Trent Sisley.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

Footage courtesy of Indiana University Athletics.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

