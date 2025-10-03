In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Dubois County Sheriff Deputy Emily Haas and Alison Neal of Dubois County Community Corrections to discuss CIT (or CIRT) Training for local law enforcement and first responders. We discuss what CIT training is, the years-long process that finally brought the training to the local area, and why local law enforcement officers should sign up for this February 2026 training session.

Law Enforcement Officials who wish to register for this training program are asked to contact Deputy Emily Haas by email, or by phone at the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office: (812) 482-3522

https://youtu.be/ejKNBeOmxH4