In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, for a very special birthday edition of IN.Form, where they discuss the upcoming Spooky Streets event happening this Thursday, as well as November events such as Trains and Dubois County Railroad History on November 8th, 2025, the Veterans Program with the Dubois County Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution on November 9th, 2025, and the FREE evening commemorating the opening of the 2025 Festival of Trees, happening on November 20th, 2025 at 5:30PM EST.

Be sure to follow the Dubois County Museum on Facebook for upcoming events and updates: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063686257699

* Sponsored *

https://youtu.be/KEV9o0zzNn0