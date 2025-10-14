In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Boone Taylor, Founder of Operation Mind, Body, and Soul Corp., and Darren Patterson, Executive Officer of Veterans Oktoberfest, to discuss how Operation Mind, Body, and Soul Corp. is giving back to local veterans, as well as promote the inaugural Veterans Oktoberfest happening at the Jasper River Centre on October 18th, 2025.

All are welcome, especially veterans and families of veterans, to experience the Jeep/Motorcycle Charity Run, the Resource Day at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium, or the live entertainment and festivities at the Jasper River Center on October 18th.

For more information or to make a donation inquiry, visit https://operationmindbodyandsoulcorp.net/ or contact Boone Taylor at (812) 630-7151

https://youtu.be/fg1AajaHCVs