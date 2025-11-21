Latest News

18 WJTS-TV is announcing the 2025 Santa Claus Christmas Parade will be aired on television and posted to YouTube on its channels.

The parade, taking place on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at 2:00 PM EST in Downtown Santa Claus, will be aired on television on the following dates:

  • Thursday, December 18th, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST, 7:00 PM CST
  • Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at 2:30 PM EST, 1:30 PM CST

The program will be posted to youtube.com/18wjts at the same time of its initial airing on television.

On By Celia Neukam

