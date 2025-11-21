The Celebration Singers are planning to present multiple free one-hour Christmas Concerts this December.

The all-volunteer community choir features approximately 60 singers from Dubois, Spencer, and Pike Counties, as well as Bloomington and Evansville.

Their schedule of performances for December 2025 include:

Saturday, December 6th, 2025 – 7 PM EST – St. Ferdinand Catholic Church

Sunday, December 7th, 2025 – 3 PM EST – First Baptist Church (3556 Portersville Rd, Jasper)

Sunday, December 14th, 2025 – 3 PM EST – Loogootee United Methodist Church (208 W Main St, Loogootee)

Sunday, December 21st, 2025 – 3 PM EST – St. Paul United Church of Christ (7916 S 750 W, Holland)

The public is invited to attend these concerts including both Sacred and Secular Christmas music selections.

While there is no admission charge; free-will donations will be accepted at the end of each performance to help cover the non-profit choir’s expenses.

Additional information about the choir is available at celebrationsingers.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheCelebrationSingers.