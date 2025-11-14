Daviess Community Hospital’s Perinatal Pathways program recently donated a convertible car seat to the Daviess County Department of Child Services’ Foster Care Unit.

This donation was made for the Foster Care Unit’s annual foster family holiday appreciation event—recognizing the vital role foster families play in child safety and wellbeing.

Daviess Community Hospital’s Perinatal Pathways offers personalized navigation for expectant and new families: confidential screenings, evidence-based education (safe sleep, infant care), referrals, and coordination that helps reduce barriers to care across the region.

To learn more about Perinatal Pathways visit dchosp.org/pathways.