The Dubois County Board of Commissioners, Council, and Solid Waste Management District has announced multiple meeting dates for December 2025.

The Board of Commissioners is set to meet on Monday, December 1st, at 8 AM, and Monday, December 15th, at 8:30 AM for their regular monthly meetings. Both will be held in the Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex.

In the Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex, council members will meet for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, December 15th, at 4:30 PM, as well as on Monday, December 29th, at 9:30 AM, for their final meeting of the year.

Lastly the Solid Waste Management District will convene on Monday, December 15th, at 7:30 AM in the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Courthouse Annex for a meeting.

It has also been announced the Dubois County Courthouse will be closed the following dates in December 2025 and January 2026 for the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays.