The Dubois County Solid Waste District is once again inviting residents to recycle old and unwanted strands of Christmas lights as the annual holiday recycling program returns for its seventh year.

Last season, county residents recycled more than 1,400 pounds of old light strands, contributing to a total of 9,355 pounds collected since the program began. District officials are encouraging the community to continue that effort rather than throwing old lights away.

From Friday, November 21 through Friday, January 16, residents can drop off strands of electric lights at two locations: the Dubois County Solid Waste District Process Center and the Jasper Rural King store. Both sites will accept lights during their regular business hours. At Rural King, decorated collection barrels will be placed inside the store entrance for easy drop-off, and residents are asked to place loose strands in the barrels without packaging.

The program accepts traditional strands of electric lights only. Rigid yard displays or frames are not accepted. The lights are recyclable due to the metal wiring inside the cords.

The District Process Center is located at 1103 S. 350 W. in Jasper and is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information is available by calling 812-482-7865, emailing swmd@duboiscountyin.org, or visiting the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s Facebook page. The Jasper Rural King is located at 1920 Lube Way.