The Dubois County Community Meal is preparing to serve its annual Thanksgiving Day feast on Thursday, November 27, offering dine-in, drive-through, and limited delivery options for residents across the county. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Two locations will host this year’s event. In Huntingburg, St. Mary’s Catholic Church will offer dine-in service in the cafeteria, with entry through the North Main parking lot. In Jasper, St. Joseph Catholic Church will provide dine-in seating at Kundek Hall and a drive-through behind the former Tenth Street School. No reservations are required for drive-through service.

The menu includes traditional Thanksgiving favorites such as turkey with gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, and pie. Additional selections may be available for dine-in guests.

Delivery is available for individuals with disabilities and shut-ins. To request a meal, residents should contact the nearest participating parish. St. Mary’s in Huntingburg can be reached at 812-683-2372, while St. Joseph in Jasper can be contacted at 812-482-1805 or 812-630-4101.

The community meal is free to all, with donations accepted.