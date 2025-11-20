Latest News

Nurse Practitioner Melissa Breitweiser has joined Dr. Sohail Qadir, Physician Assistant Shawn Valuch, and Nurse Practitioner Ethan Merkel at Deaconess Clinic Sleep & Pulmonary – Jasper (previously Memorial Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine). The clinic is located in Suite 221 of the Medical Office Building (previously the Medical Arts Building) at 721 W. 13th Street, Jasper, IN.

Breitweiser received her associate degree in nursing from Vincennes University and her bachelor and master degrees in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University. She has worked as a nurse practitioner for five years at various locations including First Care Urgent Care in Bedford, IN, and Perry County Memorial Hospital’s Quick Care Clinic in Tell City, IN. Breitweiser is board certified.

To schedule an appointment at Deaconess Clinic Sleep & Pulmonary – Jasper, please call 812-996-0564.

On By Joey Rehl

