The Martin County Humane Society is gearing up for its 14th annual online auction, which will open Sunday, November 30, on the organization’s Facebook page. The fundraiser will once again support daily shelter operations and help provide care for animals in need throughout the county.

To prepare for the event, the Humane Society is asking for contributions from local businesses, crafters, and direct sales vendors. Donated items must be submitted by November 24 to allow time for organizing the auction lineup.

Anyone interested in contributing can connect with the Humane Society via Facebook or by calling 812-295-5900 and leaving a message.