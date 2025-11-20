The Martin County Chamber of Commerce will cease operations on November 30, 2025, citing declining membership and insufficient dues to maintain office expenses and business support services. According to the Chamber, the decision comes after months of evaluation and a review of financial challenges that made continued operations unsustainable.

All remaining meetings have been canceled. Members with questions may contact the Chamber at martincountychamberofcommerce@gmail.com or 812-295-4093 through the end of the month.

The Chamber expressed appreciation to its members, volunteers, sponsors, and community partners for their long-standing support, noting the organization’s years of work in business advocacy and networking across Martin County. The board said it will continue working to address outstanding matters and assist members during the transition.

Remaining funds will be divided between two local organizations, according to the Chamber’s board. Members who paid dues for the 2025–26 year may request prorated reimbursement, and those who have already paid will receive their checks back by mail after the Chamber concludes its closing process.