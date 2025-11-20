Latest News

Cup Creek General Baptist Church Hosting Annual Community Christmas Program December 6th Teach-Ins 2025 Continues With “Finding Peace in Troubled Times” on December 4 Daviess Community Hospital to Host Community Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting Dec. 5 Dr. Katherine Allen Joins Deaconess Clinic General Surgery – Jasper Norris, Blessinger & Woebkenberg Orthopaedics & Spine Join Deaconess Health System

The Rotary Club of Dubois County hosts the 21st Annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, featuring outlooks from Dr. Ryan M. Brewer, Division Head of Business and Associate Professor of Finance at Indiana University Indianapolis – Columbus, Dr. Timothy F. Slaper, Research Director, Indiana Business Research Center, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University, and Dr. Andreas Hauskrecht, Clinical Professor of Business Economics, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University.

https://youtu.be/kcBIFpmYcSI

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post