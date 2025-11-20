In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kim Kendall, with Dubois County Community Meal, to discuss the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Feast, happening on Thursday, November 27th, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Dine-in, drive-through, or delivery options available for this FREE (donations-appreciated) meal that will be served starting at 11:00 AM EST at both Dubois County locations. (Served until gone, or until 1:00 PM EST)

Persons with disabilities and shut-ins may request delivery by contacting your nearest parish:

St. Mary Catholic Church (Huntingburg) – (812) 683-2372

St. Joseph Catholic Church (Jasper) – (812) 482-1805

https://youtu.be/hMEuG88HpI0