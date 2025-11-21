Ferdinand will host its annual Community Children’s Christmas event on Monday, December 1, 2025, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Ferdinand Community Center.

Families can enjoy an evening of holiday activities, including games, crafts, and a photo opportunity with Santa, who will also be serving cookies and milk. The event will feature several performances throughout the night. The Ferdinand Elementary Choir will open at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Pine Ridge Elementary Choir at 6:15 p.m. The Junior High Ranger Choir is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., and the FP Dance Team will perform around 7:15 p.m.

The event is open to the community and offers a festive kickoff to the holiday season.