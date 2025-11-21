Latest News

2025 Santa Claus Christmas Parade to be Aired by 18 WJTS Celebration Singers Announce Multiple Free Christmas Concerts GG’s Pizza and Align Beauty and Wellness Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies Announced Dubois County Launches Hometown Holiday Weekend With December 5 Dinner in Ferdinand Jasper Street Department Schedules Milling and Paving for November 24

Ferdinand will host its annual Community Children’s Christmas event on Monday, December 1, 2025, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Ferdinand Community Center.

Families can enjoy an evening of holiday activities, including games, crafts, and a photo opportunity with Santa, who will also be serving cookies and milk. The event will feature several performances throughout the night. The Ferdinand Elementary Choir will open at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Pine Ridge Elementary Choir at 6:15 p.m. The Junior High Ranger Choir is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., and the FP Dance Team will perform around 7:15 p.m.

The event is open to the community and offers a festive kickoff to the holiday season.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post