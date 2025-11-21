The Indiana State Police are investigating several recent swatting incidents that have targeted members of the Indiana General Assembly. According to state police, the cases involve false reports of emergencies being made by individuals with malicious intent in an effort to trigger a large-scale response from law enforcement.

Swatting, which can be carried out through phone calls, emails, or other forms of communication, poses significant risks to both responding officers and the individuals at the targeted locations. ISP officials emphasized that the act is illegal and can lead to serious criminal charges.

Investigators are working with local, county, and federal law enforcement partners to identify the individuals responsible for these reports. The agency plans to pursue criminal prosecution to the fullest extent allowed under Indiana law.

The public is encouraged to share any information that may assist in identifying those involved. Tips can be sent to the Indiana State Police at iifc@iifc.in.gov.