The Jasper Street Department along with contractor Calcar Paving will mill the surface asphalt and repave the following streets on Monday, November 24th.

PAVING ONLY – E. 36th Street, from Mill Street to 500 feet east.

Jackson Street, between 6th and 5th streets

Leopold Street, from E. 13th Street to 200 feet north

These streets will remain open during the milling and paving. Motorists can expect delays if traveling these streets during construction.

This schedule is subject to weather conditions and any unforeseen delays.