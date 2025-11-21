Dubois County is preparing to usher in the Christmas season with a full weekend of holiday events during the annual Hometown Holiday Weekend, set for December 5–7. The festivities begin Friday evening with the Hometown Holiday Dinner at the historic Wollenmann House in Ferdinand.

The December 5 dinner offers guests a festive seasonal atmosphere beneath the town’s illuminated Weihnachtspyramide, the now-iconic Christmas pyramid that has become a centerpiece of Ferdinand’s holiday celebration. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. EST, and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal features a brisket dinner catered by Main Street Bistro, along with a cash bar.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased using the provided QR code, with receipts sent to attendees by email.

The Friday event serves as the kickoff to a three-day, countywide holiday experience. Visitors are encouraged to start in Ferdinand, then continue their weekend by exploring Jasper’s O Tannenbaum Days, a longstanding tradition offering holiday shopping, treats, and seasonal activities. The celebration wraps up in Huntingburg, where families can enjoy festive ice skating to close out the weekend.

Together, the coordinated events highlight the warm hospitality and holiday spirit that have made Dubois County a regional Christmas destination.

More information about the Hometown Holiday Dinner and the full schedule of Christmas events can be found at DuboisCountyChristmas.com.

Dinner Ticket QR Code: