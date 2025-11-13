Latest News

The Jasper Knights of Columbus Council 1584 will host a community breakfast on Sunday, November 16, from 7 to 11 a.m. at their hall, located at 201 East 30th Street in Jasper.

The breakfast menu will feature a full spread including sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, juice, milk, coffee, and fruit.

Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under. The Knights invite the public to stop by and enjoy a hearty morning meal while supporting their ongoing community efforts.

On By Joey Rehl

