The Jasper Street Department along with contractor Calcar Paving will be milling asphalt from the following streets on Friday, November 14th :

E. 36th Street from the intersection of Mill St to 500 feet east of Mill St

490 West from County Farm Road to 200 feet south of the intersection of Pebble Dr

These milled streets will be resurfaced next week.

This schedule is subject to weather and any unforeseen delays. Motorists may experience delays during the milling and paving process.