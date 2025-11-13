The Indiana Arts Commission announced they are accepting applications for arts projects, in any discipline, that celebrate American history and connect participants to that history in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

This funding through the America250 Grant Program is a one-time program made possible through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Indiana General Assembly.

Applicants can request up to $5,000 and no matching funds are required. The grant program is open to 501(c)(3) organizations, units of government, libraries, and schools.

Applications are open through Monday, December 15th, 2025, for projects that take place between March 1st, 2026, and December 31st, 2026.

In addition, an Informational Webinar about the program will be held on Thursday, November 20th at 10AM ET. Registration is required and can be made at zoomgov.com/meeting/register/gJ-vqbkKRwOqiil4S0OQUQ#/registration.

To learn more about the America250 Grant Program and how to apply, visit: in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/america250/.