The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced all its branches will be closed Thursday, November 27th, Friday, November 28th, and Saturday, November 29th, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Monday, December 1st.

They encourage any customers with a vehicle registration set to expire on November 28, or needing to conduct any other business with the BMV, to complete their business ahead of this extended holiday closure. It is also reminded that you can conduct many transactions online at the Indiana My BMV website or at any of their 24-hour kiosks.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.

