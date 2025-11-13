Comedian Costaki Economopoulos will bring his gut-busting comedy routine to the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper on Friday, December 12. Doors open at 7:30 PM, with the performance scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM.

Tickets are available now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating costs $15 for the balcony, $20 for the main floor, and $25 for the front rows of the main floor.

A 20-year comedy veteran, Economopoulos has been described as a “casually brilliant joke philosopher.” His signature light swagger, playful squint, and wry smile invite audiences to catch the deeper layers of his humor, covering topics from parenting and football to pirates and rice cakes.

In addition to performing, Economopoulos has written material for The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Best Damn Sports Show Period, and Bette Midler’s Kiss My Brass Tour, among other accomplishments. He is perhaps best known for his regular segments on the syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show, which have evolved into “Quick Snaps,” airing weekly on Sirius XM Satellite Radio during the NFL season.

The Next Act, Inc. also invites audiences to join them for future 2025/2026 events at The Astra. Upcoming shows include Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays in concert on Saturday, November 22, as well as a lineup of 10 concerts and three comedians scheduled for 2026. Tickets for all events are available at AstraTheater.com, with additional announcements coming soon.

The historic Astra Theatre, located in downtown Jasper, has recently been renovated and offers 357 seats. Both main level and balcony seating are available, and a concessions stand provides snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine for purchase.