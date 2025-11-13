Photo From Holland Events Facebook Page

The Holland Elementary Lighthouse Team is being recognized for its outstanding leadership and community spirit. Comprised of 4th and 5th grade students, the team works collaboratively to define what it means to be a good leader, create mission statements, and organize impactful events such as food drives and other school-wide initiatives.

In recognition of their efforts, the group received a $200 donation from Holland Events to support future projects. The Lighthouse Team continues to set an example of service, teamwork, and positive influence within the school and the greater Holland community.