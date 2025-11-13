The Dubois County Museum is putting on its best holiday attire and getting ready for the annual Festival of Trees Opening Night on Thursday, November 20. The museum will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. EST for visitors to enjoy an evening surrounded by festive décor and community spirit.

More than 50 beautifully decorated trees will be on display, created by local communities, non-profits, and museum volunteers. Guests can vote for their favorite trees, view the Santa figurine collection donated by Kay Smock, and take in the rich history showcased throughout the museum.

Food and refreshments will be served, and admission is free. The Dubois County Museum is located at 2704 N. Newton Street in Jasper.