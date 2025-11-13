Photo from Beacon of Light Café Facebook Page

A portion of a building next to the Beacon of Light Café in Winslow collapsed overnight, forcing the popular local restaurant to close until further notice. According to the café’s announcement on social media, everyone is safe and no injuries were reported.

The café, located at 316 North Main Street, is a well-loved community spot.

Details surrounding the cause of the structural collapse have not yet been released, and it’s unclear how long the closure will last. The café expressed gratitude to the community for its ongoing support and promised to share updates as more information becomes available.