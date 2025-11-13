The spirit of the holidays returns to Southern Indiana as the Ferdinand Christkindlmarkt takes place November 15 and 16, filling the town of Ferdinand with the charm and tradition of a Bavarian Christmas village. Held each year on the third full weekend in November, the event features more than 200 lavishly decorated booths offering handmade treasures, antiques, food, wine, live entertainment, and free concerts and tours.

The celebration begins Friday, November 14, with Christkindlmarkt Eve, a special evening of festivities on the Monastery grounds. The official Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring a trumpeter, a bell choir, and a heartwarming appearance by the Christkind—the angelic gift bearer of German folklore who welcomes guests and proclaims the market open.

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to the Eve Dinner inside the Monastery, where they’ll enjoy a delicious catered meal surrounded by candlelight and old-world charm. The exclusive dinner provides a rare opportunity to dine within one of Ferdinand’s most iconic landmarks and sets the perfect tone for a weekend filled with authentic German food, handcrafted gifts, music, and holiday cheer. Tickets for the Eve Dinner are limited and must be purchased in advance.

The markets officially open Saturday, November 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, and Sunday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, featuring over 200 artisans and vendors spread across multiple festive sites throughout the community. Visitors can shop for handmade crafts, seasonal décor, wood carvings, quilts, baked goods, wine, and more while enjoying live entertainment and small-town hospitality.

New this year, guests can visit the Historic Wollenmann Home lawn to see a stunning 32-foot German Christmas Pyramid, a handcrafted symbol of Germany’s rich holiday heritage. Beautifully illuminated, it serves as a festive centerpiece for the weekend, where guests can also enjoy mulled wine in commemorative mugs, beer, soup, and other refreshments.

Families will find even more fun at the Ferdinand Library, which will offer free ice skating, bounce houses, inflatable games, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with free balloon twisting for children.

Visitors can take advantage of free shuttle service between six markt sites along the Red and Green Routes, making it easy to explore all the festive attractions.

Located just north of I-64 at Exit 63 on State Road 162, Ferdinand offers a perfect weekend getaway filled with holiday charm. With great local dining options, cozy accommodations, and two days of shopping and entertainment, the Ferdinand Christkindlmarkt continues to be one of Indiana’s most beloved holiday traditions.

For more event details, visit www.FerdinandChristkindlmarkt.com.