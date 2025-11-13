After 22 years of dedicated service to Southern Indiana Resource Solutions, Inc. (SIRS)—including the past five as Chief Executive Officer—Cheryl Mullis has announced she will step down as CEO at the end of the year. She will continue to serve the organization in a new role focused on recruitment and training, sharing her extensive knowledge and experience.

Throughout her tenure, Mullis has guided SIRS through significant growth and transformation, strengthening its position as a leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Under her leadership, the organization expanded partnerships, enhanced service quality, and built a solid foundation for continued success.

The SIRS Board of Directors has appointed current Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Melissa Sharp as Mullis’ successor. Sharp has been a key leader in shaping operations and organizational strategy, ensuring a seamless continuation of the organization’s mission and values.

The leadership transition will occur at the end of the year, with Mullis working alongside the Board and senior management team to ensure a smooth handover. Board Chairman Dennis Tedrow praised Mullis for her extraordinary leadership and commitment to SIRS’ mission, noting that her impact will continue as she supports recruitment and training initiatives under Sharp’s leadership.

SIRS, which has served the region for 57 years, remains committed to empowering individuals with disabilities to live meaningful, independent lives and fostering inclusive communities across Southern Indiana.