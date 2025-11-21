In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Dave Flynn and Ian Denu, with No Person Left Behind (NPLB Outdoors), to discuss what NPLB Outdoors is, the local efforts being done to honor and remember veterans during NPLB Deer Hunt events, and how NPLB Outdoors not only helps disabled veterans stay active and social, but provides local Dubois County veterans opportunities to connect with one another.

Visit https://www.nplboutdoors.org/ to learn more about their mission to serve veterans, and when selecting “Apply My Donation To”, be sure to select the Indiana Memorial Hunt as the benefactor.

The Indiana Memorial Deer Hunt with NPLB Outdoors will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 10th to Sunday, Dec. 14th, 2025, in Dubois County, Indiana. To explore volunteer opportunities locally, contact

Shane Denu by phone at (812) 661-1133

or Steve Lindauer at (812) 639-1005

https://youtu.be/Ji3lM7VTCkI