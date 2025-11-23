Terry L. Kendall, age 56, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at his home.

He was born June 5, 1969, in Evansville, Indiana, to Eldon and Sharon (nee, Smith) Kendall. Terry worked as a truck driver for Velpen Disposal. He enjoyed basketball, riding motorcycles, the ocean, and sitting around his fire pit with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eldon Kendall.

Terry is survived by his wife, Kim (nee, Howell) Kendall of Petersburg; two daughters, Desiree (Jon) Boyle of Ft. Branch and Alexis (fiancé, Jason Greentree) of Petersburg; his mother, Sharon Kendall of Velpen; seven siblings, Tom (Darla) Kendall, Tony (Barb) Kendall, Dennis (Nichole) Kendall, Shawn (Pheobe) Kendall, Tonya (Shannon) Walker, Vonda Kane and Daniel (Patty) Kendall; and six grandchildren, Rylee, Arya, Jakayla, Ryker, Grant and Gaten.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 24, 2025. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m., Monday afternoon, with Austin Kendall officiating.

