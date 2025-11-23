Eugene L. Burke, age 84, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Eugene was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 1, 1941, to Herman and Lorena (Reckelhoff) Burke. He married Rita Schipp on September 12, 1964, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2008.

He was a lifelong farmer and a founding member of the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, and the Celestine Community Club.

Eugene enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead and Euchre, and tractor pulls.

Surviving are two daughters; Diann (Mark) Haas, Jasper, IN, Yvonne (Bob) Haller, Georgetown, IN, two grandchildren; Kyle and Tyler Haas, three great grandchildren; Sam, Mason, and Cody Haas, one sister, Mary Ann (Randy) Boeglin, Huntingburg, IN, and one sister-in-law, Patty Burke, Celestine, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one brother, Herbert J. “Herb” Burke.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene L. Burke will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department.

