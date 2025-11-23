Georgann Singer, age 73, of Huntingburg, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

She was born in Huntingburg to George T. and Virginia R. (Mundy) Matthews. She married Gordon Lee Singer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on January 2, 1970.

Georgann worked as a hair stylist for 30 years and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She loved watching and being involved with high school baseball and wrestling especially when her sons were competing. She was also a diehard Yankee Baseball, Dallas Cowboy Football and I.U. Basketball fan. Her passion in life was her family. Georgann really enjoyed cooking meals for them and looked forward to their visits.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gordon Singer, Jr. in 1992; and a brother, William Matthews.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gordon Singer of Huntingburg; two sons, Greg (fiancé, Laura Gross) Singer of Evansville, Aaron Singer of Detroit; one brother, David Matthews of Huntingburg, a sister, Mary Winkler of Huntingburg, three grandchildren, Bryton, Makayla and Nicholas Singer.

Funeral services for Georgann Singer will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. EST, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Monday, November 24th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST, and also one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com