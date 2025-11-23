The City of Huntingburg has announced the Huntingburg Senior Center will be officially relocating to its new facility on Monday, November 24th, 2025.

The Center’s new location at 1860 Medical Arts Drive offers improved accessibility, expanded space, and a welcoming environment for programming and community engagement.

Beginning November 24th, 2025, the Senior Center’s regular hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The public is advised to note the Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, November 27th, 2025, in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular hours will resume the following week.

For questions or more information, contact Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at (812)683-2211 or ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.