The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand will host a special discussion on prayer with Father Eugene Hensell, OSB, on Saturday, December 13, from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. EST. The two-hour session will guide participants through a range of prayer experiences drawn from both the Old and New Testaments, designed to broaden and challenge their understanding of prayer.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Those interested can sign up at thedome.org/prayer-experiences or by calling 812-367-1411, ext. 2842. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Father Hensell is a Benedictine monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey and has served as a full-time retreat leader since 1997, working across the United States and internationally. With more than 30 years of teaching experience, he brings extensive knowledge of Scripture and pastoral ministry to his presentations.

The Sisters of St. Benedict are one of the nation’s largest Benedictine communities of women, with more than 95 members. Founded in 1867, the Monastery Immaculate Conception has welcomed over 1,000 women into the community and supports ministries in education, social services, parish life, counseling, healthcare, youth ministry, chaplaincy, and more.

For more information, contact hospitality@thedome.org

or 812-367-1411, ext. 2842.