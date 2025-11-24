Helen Rona Dupont, age 53, of Huntingburg, passed away Friday, November 21, 2025, at her home.

She was born August 18, 1972, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Roman Herbert and Helen Katherine (Strohmeyer) Heichelbech. She was a graduate of Forest Park High School in Ferdinand; worked in furniture manufacturing; and was a homemaker. Helen enjoyed walking, scrapbooking, meditation, listening to music and prayer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Ray Dupont, on September 22, 2002; her parents; and three sisters, Tina Gill, Lisa Mangel and Lynn Kluesner.

Helen is survived by four children, Darrin Dupont, Felicia Dupont, Kayla Ayer and Savannah Ayer all of Huntingburg; her life partner, Ronnie Ayer of Huntingburg; six sisters, Kellie Clark of Ferdinand, Carolyn Fehribach of Jasper, Julie Heichelbech of Jasper, Wanda Miller of Ferdinand, Kathy Klem of Dale and Nickie Trinidad of Jasper; and one grandson, Gavin.

Visitation for Helen Dupont will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-6:00 p.m., E.S.T., Wednesday, November 26, 2025; with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Pastor Howard Geck will officiate at the service. Condolences may be shared at: www.nassandson.com